Power Outage At Christchurch Hospital

A major power outage at Christchurch Hospital has affected all systems including power, IT and phones.

Unless it’s an emergency, please seek alternative care.

Healthline provides free advice 24/7 and can advise on what to do and where to go if you need to be seen.

The 24 Hour Surgery is open, and is only able to see people with Urgent health needs. If it’s not urgent you will have to wait to be seen.

A further update will be provided later tonight.

