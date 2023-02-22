Community Support Essential In Mitigating Psychological Impacts Of Disasters

The New Zealand Psychological Society extends aroha to all those impacted by the recent extreme weather events in Aotearoa. Our thoughts are with whanau in those regions most affected in serious and ongoing ways **

Across the North Island those who have been seriously impacted by the Cyclone continue to experience significant disruption to everyday life and in many cases basic survival needs. Some may still be anxiously awaiting news of loved ones in other regions.

Living with ongoing uncertainty, stress and worry about loved ones, loss of home, treasured possessions and livelihoods takes a very real toll on wellbeing and mental health.

We also know the impacts on our tamariki when those around them are struggling. A sense of community, shared experience and support becomes even more critical during times of crisis, and can significantly reduce ongoing impacts to wellbeing.

Our communities and support from those around us are our strength. Psychologists can provide many key roles in the community during times of crisis - understanding the impacts of trauma and advocating for those affected, being an empathic listening ear and assisting in navigating access to support. There are many resources available to offer guidance around managing the stress and psychological impact of disasters such as this.

Some of these can be found on our website: https://www.psychology.org.nz/public/community-resources/emergencies-and-trauma

Reminder of key contacts:

Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP).

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

Alcohol and Drug Helpline – 0800 787 797 or online chat

We also remind people to make use of any workplace EAP services you have available, as well as the helplines above, and connecting with iwi, community groups and networks.

Our thoughts are with you and hope you can find opportunities to share a smile, a connection and talk out issues to care for your own wellbeing during this incredibly difficult and distressing time.



Mā te Ngākau Aroha Koe e Ārahi

Background to the New Zealand Psychological Society:

The New Zealand Psychological Society (NZPsS) is the largest professional association for psychologists in New Zealand. It has more than 2000 members, including students, and aims to improve individual and community wellbeing by representing, promoting and advancing the scientific discipline and practice of psychology.

