New Zealand Urged To Follow UK's Lead In Implementing A Free Vape Policy

Inspired by the United Kingdom's groundbreaking initiative to provide free vape starter kits to smokers, leading harm reduction researcher Dr Marewa Glover calls on the New Zealand government to adopt a similar policy in the fight against smoking-related harm.

A recent BBC article (https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-65235343) highlighted the UK's National Health Service (NHS) program, which aims to provide smokers with the necessary tools to quit smoking through vaping. As a consumer harm reduction expert, Dr Glover believes that offering free vape kits to New Zealanders is a crucial step towards reducing the smoking rate and improving public health.

“Vaping has been widely recognised as a safer alternative to smoking, with Public Health England estimating that it is 95% less harmful. The UK's free vape policy, which will be piloted in some regions, demonstrates a commitment to helping smokers quit and reducing the strain on healthcare services caused by smoking-related diseases,” said Dr Glover.

“New Zealand has set ambitious goals to become a smoke-free nation by 2025 and adopting a similar free vape policy would align with these objectives and provide an effective way to support smokers in their journey towards quitting,” said Dr Glover, who added that “The New Zealand government has an opportunity to take a proactive approach in addressing the nation's smoking epidemic by leveraging vaping as a harm reduction tool.”

“As a nation, we must acknowledge the potential vaping holds to reduce the harmful effects of smoking on our population. A free vape policy in New Zealand would not only provide tangible support for smokers trying to quit but also pave the way for future harm reduction strategies,” said Dr Glover.

Dr Glover urges the New Zealand government to explore the benefits of implementing a free vape policy and to consider adopting a similar program to help reach the country's smoke-free 2025 goal.

Background Notes / Disclosures:

Dr Glover is one of New Zealand’s leading tobacco control researchers. She has worked on reducing smoking-related harm for 30 years. She is recognized internationally for her advocacy on tobacco harm reduction; and locally was a Finalist in the New Zealander of the Year Supreme Award in 2019 recognising her contribution to reducing smoking in NZ. Dr Glover has chaired numerous committees and organizations including End Smoking NZ, an independent NGO that lobbied for a harm reduction approach even before electronic cigarettes were introduced. Dr Glover is the most prominent public commentator on vaping in NZ. She is regularly called by the media and has appeared on NZ’s 60 Minutes in addition to participating in live online and conference debates about vaping. In 2018 Dr Glover established the Centre of Research Excellence: Indigenous Sovereignty & Smoking. Centre of Research Excellence: Indigenous Sovereignty and Smoking is an international programme of research aimed at reducing tobacco related harms among Indigenous peoples globally. www.coreiss.com The Centre of Research Excellence: Indigenous Sovereignty and Smoking (the Centre) was established in June 2018. The funding for the Centre’s program of work was obtained following submission of a researcher-initiated application for a funding grant from the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World, Inc. (“FSFW”), a US non-profit 501(c)(3) private foundation. The work of the Centre, under the terms of the grant agreement with FSFW, is editorially independent of FSFW. The contents, selection and presentation of facts, as well as any opinions expressed herein, are the sole responsibility of the author and under no circumstances should they be regarded as reflecting the positions of FSFW. A full conflict of interest disclosure statement is available online at https://coreiss.com/disclaimer A full copy of Dr Glover’s Submission on The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill is here: https://www.parliament.nz/resource/en-NZ/53SCHE_EVI_125245_HE26185/872ef24317bd1429ff0bde73f05020dcc64de9c7

© Scoop Media

