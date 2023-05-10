Breast Cancer Foundation Response To Breast Screening Reviews

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, says: “It’s not good enough that 10 women in Wellington may have been harmed by a service that is meant to protect them.

“We’ve seen action plans before, but little has actually changed. The national Breast Screening Action Plan mentioned today must be ambitious and deliver tangible change – extending the screening age to 74 and lowering it to 40 for Māori and Pacific women is the bare minimum needed to save more lives.

“The funding for a new breast screening register isn’t new money – this is the IT system announced in Budget 2021, and will not be the silver bullet for fixing the screening programme’s shortfalls.

“Today’s findings come as no surprise – our recent survey of political parties shows the Government doesn’t support seven out of 13 policy changes that would prevent women – particularly Māori and Pacific – from dying of breast cancer.”

© Scoop Media

