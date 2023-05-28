Psychiatrists to discuss ADHD; psychedelic-assisted therapy; children’s mental health; loneliness - RANZCP 2023 Congress
28 May 2023 – Psychiatrists from across Australia and New Zealand will come together this week in Perth as part of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP) 2023 Congress.
Leading experts from across the region will discuss the latest research and clinical insights on the mental health challenges facing the community, including ADHD, trauma, psychedelic-assisted therapy, children’s mental health and cultural safety within care.
- When: 28 May – 1 June 2023 (Presentations will begin Monday 29 May)
- Where: Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, Perth, Western Australia (the Congress will also be available virtually)