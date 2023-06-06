Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

VIANZ Response To Todays Announcement By Min Verrall On Youth Vaping

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 6:11 pm
Press Release: Vaping Industry Association of NZ

VIANZ supports the Government’s desire to protect our young people from accessing vaping products. Vaping products are controlled over-18 products; however, it is our view a lack of enforcement of the current regulations has contributed to our youth vaping numbers rising across Aotearoa.

1. VIANZ supports the proposed proximity restrictions for Specialist Vape Retailers to ensure they are not operating near schools or in locations that may lead to unnecessary exposure to youth. We would like to see the same restrictions extended to the sale of tobacco products.

2. The requirement to have a removeable or replaceable battery appears to be effectively banning disposable devices – a move VIANZ members support as we called on this as part of the submission process, assuming appropriate timelines were given to industry.

3. The suggested 3-months for disposables and 6-months for reusable vaping devices to be compliant to the proposed changes is unreasonable for industry to adhere to – this does not allow enough time for manufacturers and retailers to sell through existing products nor does it allow sufficient time for the innovation needed to develop appropriate product solutions. We would ask the Ministry to revisit these timelines with urgency.

4. In principle VIANZ supports the introduction of a child safe lock. This appears to be aimed at protecting very young children who should never be accessing these types of devices. Currently, the vast majority of products do not have this functionality, so while we support the intention, the fact devices do not contain these mechanisms means industry would require more than 6 months to innovate appropriate solutions. We are asking Government to reassess the timelines outlined in today’s proposal to facilitate this change.

5. Flavoured products are restricted to over-18 retailers; youth should not even be able to see these products. The current regulations, if enforced, would prevent youth from seeing these flavours. Industry data shows that 85% of adults prefer flavours other than the traditional tobacco, menthol and mint flavours general retailers are currently restricted to. The generic flavour names are, in our opinion, too simplistic, and by seeking to restrict appeal to youth will inadvertently have a negative impact on legitimate adult vapers attempting to quit smoking.

As part of our submission, VIANZ made a number of additional recommendations to further protect our youth from accessing vaping products, and we would welcome the opportunity to discuss these additional measures further with the Minister and her advisors.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Vaping Industry Association of NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>


Frontier Touring Company: Foo Fighters Announce Australia & NZ Stadium Tour

Following last week’s release of their universally acclaimed new album But Here We Are, the fifteen-time Grammy winners will return to Australia & NZ this summer. More>>


Willie Jackson: Kapa Haka Rangatira Among Those Honoured On King’s Birthday

The King’s Birthday & Coronation Honours list celebrates Māori from all walks of life, reflecting the achievements of those who have made a significant contribution to the community, the Minister for Māori Development said. More>>


Image Auckland: Aotearoa Music Photography Award 2023 Winners Announced

1st prize winner Andrew Cornaga's photo of Ed Sheeran is a stand out portrait that meets all the elements of technical skill, capturing his rock star pose with guitar held high, and encapsulating a triumphant night of music. More>>


Pankaj Vashisht: VFX Rising Star's Journey From Punjab Village To Bollywood

With his exceptional skills and contributions to several blockbuster movies, the VFX artist has emerged as a shining star in the world of Bollywood. Born & raised in a small village in Punjab, his journey to success showcases the power of perseverance & passion. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 