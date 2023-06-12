Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Gift Of Blood Is A Gift To Someone's Life

Monday, 12 June 2023, 10:32 am
Press Release: NZ Institute of Medical Laboratory Science

The New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (Inc.) (NZIMLS) puts our full support behind National Blood Donor Week (June 12 – 18th 2023). To the over 115,000 current donors a huge thank you for the generosity of what you are doing for those in less fortunate health situations. This simple act adds hope and stability to so many who are often at their most desperate need of life containing blood and plasma donations. NZ Blood Service provides a critical and essential role in providing the blood products for our most vulnerable patients. It is a way that members of the public can give something that is the equivalent of liquid gold for those that desperately need blood products to not only survive but also to be part of the social fabric most of us take for granted.

‘Most people are probably unaware, but we have specialist medical laboratory scientists and technicians, and expert donor nurses all working together to provide this vital service for all New Zealanders’, says Terry Taylor NZIMLS President. ‘I call on members of the public to come forward and support the drive of the NZ Blood Service to recruit new donors. From my personal experience of being a plasma donor I can think of no more rewarding role to play in the health system. To have had first-hand experience in my diagnostic job with some of the sickest patient’s we have, to be a donor is quite frankly the least someone in my role can do to support these vulnerable patients’, says Taylor.

The work that the NZ Blood Service, and in particular the role of donors to the sustainable functioning of our health system, should never be underestimated. I encourage those who are thinking of coming forward to pop into their nearest donor centre or call 0800 GIVE BLOOD (0800 448 325) to do something that has a real positive outcome for the recipient of the liquid gold.

"Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini"

Success is not the work of an individual, but the work of many.

