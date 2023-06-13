ProCare And Manukau Institute Of Technology Recognise Top Pacific Nurses

ProCare in partnership with the Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT), was pleased to announce the winners of the Top Pacific Nurse award for 2023 at the Pasifika Thanksgiving Celebration on Friday 26 May, where over 40 graduates completed the Pacific Nursing programme.

The ProCare Top Pacific Nurse Award aims to recognise high-achieving Pacific nursing students, and to encourage interest in primary care (GP) nursing and support for the wider community.

This year the award was split between three categories – Leadership, Academic and Clinical Competency. We warmly congratulate our winners for 2023:

Leadership – Tu’uta Maue

Academic - Karishma Lal

Academic - Tamsin Heremaia

Clinical Competency - Barbara Lilly Apineru.

Viv Pole, Head of Pacific Health at ProCare says: “This is a fantastic award, a testament of ProCare’s support for our Pacific nurses considering the current nurse shortages. We are excited to support this partnership which I understand may be the only Pacific nursing award that Unitec and MIT have offered to support their Pacific students.

“Our ProCare GP network supports the largest Pacific population of around 105,000 people, so we are proud to recognise and celebrate our future Pacific nurses who will go on to care for their communities,” concludes Pole.

Bindi Norwell, ProCare Group CEO says: “We’re delighted to recognise the achievements of the wonderful Pacific Nurse graduates. Their hard work, dedication and talent has not gone unnoticed, and we are thrilled to celebrate with them. No doubt this award will be the first of many, and we look forward to following their careers and future endeavours to benefit our Pacific communities and Aotearoa.”

This award is an extension of ProCare’s Top Pacific and Māori GP Medical Award – in partnership with The University of Auckland, which has been in place since 2003.

© Scoop Media

