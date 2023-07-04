Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Council Of Medical Colleges Commends Health Workforce Plan

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 6:04 pm
Press Release: Council Of Medical Colleges

Te Kaunihera o Ngā Kareti Rata o Aotearoa |The Council of Medical Colleges in New Zealand (CMC) welcomes the Health Workforce Plan released today.

“The Health sector has been crying out for a workforce plan for too long – it is so good to see a clear plan with short and long term initiatives to retain, grow and recruit our health workers,” said CMC Chair, Dr Samantha Murton.

The Council of Medical Colleges has long been calling for a robust, well-trained, culturally safe health workforce that meets the needs of patients and whānau in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We are glad to see that the Health Workforce Plan reflects some of the ongoing discussions we have had with Ministers and Officials – particularly about how to increase the capacity of prevocational training and vocational training programmes to bolster our home-grown workforce.

“We welcome the efforts to increase the number of home-grown health practitioners, look after and retain our hard-working health workforce, and supplement our homegrown workforce with international recruits.

“We support the intention to over-represent Māori and Pacifica trainees in our workforce, to balance the effects of international medical graduates and to make sure we have a health system as diverse as the communities we serve.

With an aging population and growing demand for healthcare services, the CMC considers it essential that we have a sustainable workforce to meet the health needs of our communities now and into the future.

“Medicine is a challenging but highly rewarding career; we strongly encourage aspiring medical students to take advantage of the opportunity this plan presents and the 50 additional funded student places announced recently.

“Training more medical specialists will always take more time than the next 365 days as this plan outlines, so we look forward to working with Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora to help alleviate the workforce shortage,” Dr Murton said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Council Of Medical Colleges on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Ignorant Imperative: Hannah Gadsby On Picasso

By placing Picasso in the stockade of feminist disapproval, the humourless comedian Hannah Gadsby avoided the most profound questions of his oeuvre. To be so personal and play the man with such indignation is the first refuge of the talentless. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 