Upgraded ED Promises Enhanced Experience At Waikato Hospital

Waikato Hospital’s upgraded Emergency Department will ensure patients have an improved experience and staff have a better working environment.

The $3.3 million upgrade started in October 2022 and was completed in early July.

Te Whatu Ora Interim Lead Hospital and Specialist Services for Waikato, Michelle Sutherland, said the changes create a more comfortable environment which will help to reduce stress and anxiety for those arriving at the hospital.

“Waikato Hospital ED can be a very busy place, especially at this time of the year, and these renovations make a big difference,” said Sutherland.

“The ED arrivals and reception area has been moved closer to the front entrance, allowing us to engage with patients and triage them immediately. We have also added assessment rooms in the waiting areas, giving staff a functional and private space to assess and treat patients.

“These changes allow for better communication with patients and their whānau and help improve the flow of patients throughout the department.

“Our waiting area now provides more space for patients and their whānau, and we have included a small kitchen area where whānau can have a drink or light snack.”

Waikato Hospital has one of the busiest emergency departments in New Zealand, with around 84,000 presentations last year.

© Scoop Media

