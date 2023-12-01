Warmer Kiwi Homes Renews Commitment To Charity Supporting Healthier Homes

An initiative dedicated to helping homeowners create warmer, healthier environments remains committed to supporting the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ.

Warmer Kiwi Homes, a Government-funded programme, has re-signed as a Silver partner of the Foundation’s Friends of the Foundation programme.

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says living in a warm and dry environment is good for everyone, but is vital for those with a respiratory condition to stay well.

"Too many Kiwis live in cold, damp housing, which has been shown to increase the risk of respiratory infection, asthma exacerbation and potentially asthma development.

"We know that well-installed insulation and efficient heating can improve the health and well-being of your family, reducing the number of doctor’s visits and hospitalisations."

It was great to have Warmer Kiwi Homes back on board, given our values aligned, Ms Harding says.

"They’re doing such amazing work in the healthy homes space, and this is something we want to get behind in any way we can."

Warmer Kiwi Homes offers grants for 80-90% of the cost of approved insulation, and up to 80% of the cost of approved heaters for those who own and live in a house built before 2008, and live in a lower-income area or have a Community Services Card.

The programme has helped almost 150,000 homeowners since it began in 2018.

Warmer Kiwi Homes Manager Eddie Thompson says: "We all deserve a warm, dry, and healthy home, which is especially vital for those with respiratory conditions. Wearing an extra sweater won't make a difference when you're breathing in cold air."

"We're delighted to continue our support of the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation, who share our vision of healthy homes for all New Zealanders."

