Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Prime Minister Needs To Get His Numbers Right In Relation To Vaping

Friday, 4 October 2024, 10:42 am
Press Release: Vape Free Kids

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has repeatedly made claims over the past few days that 230,000 people in New Zealand have quit smoking because of vaping.

The number appears to come from the Ministry of Health’s annual health survey, and is a count of the number of people that say they quit smoking over the last 3 years.

The survey does NOT collect data on what method was used to quit smoking.

In other words the data does not specify that vaping was the reason 230,000 people quit smoking.

“With the Government claiming to be serious about cracking down on the issue of youth vaping, the Prime Minister needs to get his numbers right when it comes to vaping”, says Charyl Robinson co-founder of Vape-Free Kids NZ.

“Vapes are a serious and highly addictive product that needs to be regulated and managed carefully by the Government who are responsible for keeping people healthy.”

“How can the Prime Minister take the issue of youth vaping seriously if he can't get his facts straight?”

“This Government continues to make decisions that appear to be in favour of the tobacco industry, who have for decades directly marketed to and targeted children with highly addictive nicotine products.”

“We are deeply concerned about what other incorrect information the Prime Minister is basing important decisions on, especially since Cabinet has agreed to legalise even more addictive nicotine products, with nicotine pouches soon to become legal.”

“If the Prime Minister is getting incorrect information from his minister responsible for tobacco and vaping Casey Costello, then maybe it's time to replace her with a minister who is actually there to fight for the health and wellbeing of our tamariki and rangatahi.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Vape Free Kids on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 