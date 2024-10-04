Prime Minister Needs To Get His Numbers Right In Relation To Vaping

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has repeatedly made claims over the past few days that 230,000 people in New Zealand have quit smoking because of vaping.

The number appears to come from the Ministry of Health’s annual health survey, and is a count of the number of people that say they quit smoking over the last 3 years.

The survey does NOT collect data on what method was used to quit smoking.

In other words the data does not specify that vaping was the reason 230,000 people quit smoking.

“With the Government claiming to be serious about cracking down on the issue of youth vaping, the Prime Minister needs to get his numbers right when it comes to vaping”, says Charyl Robinson co-founder of Vape-Free Kids NZ.

“Vapes are a serious and highly addictive product that needs to be regulated and managed carefully by the Government who are responsible for keeping people healthy.”

“How can the Prime Minister take the issue of youth vaping seriously if he can't get his facts straight?”

“This Government continues to make decisions that appear to be in favour of the tobacco industry, who have for decades directly marketed to and targeted children with highly addictive nicotine products.”

“We are deeply concerned about what other incorrect information the Prime Minister is basing important decisions on, especially since Cabinet has agreed to legalise even more addictive nicotine products, with nicotine pouches soon to become legal.”

“If the Prime Minister is getting incorrect information from his minister responsible for tobacco and vaping Casey Costello, then maybe it's time to replace her with a minister who is actually there to fight for the health and wellbeing of our tamariki and rangatahi.”

