Blood Cancer Patients Urge The Government Not To Forget Them, In An Open Letter

Patients Sign Open Letter Urging Prime Minister to Honour Promises on Blood Cancer Medicine Funding

More than six hundred patients from across New Zealand have signed an open letter, sent to the Prime Minister’s office yesterday afternoon, calling for action on pre-election commitments to fund cancer medicines.

The letter, penned by blood cancer patient Elvin Tibbs, expresses a growing frustration over unfulfilled promises to address the disparities in medicine access between New Zealand and Australia, referencing the Understanding Blood Cancer Medicine Availability in Aotearoa report recently released by the Cancer Control Agency.

In his role as National’s health spokesperson, Shane Reti stood beside Chris Luxon when announcing their pre-election cancer medicines policy and assured blood cancer patients that they would not be overlooked in efforts to improve access to modern medicines. "We understand, we haven’t forgotten you… we just need that piece of work to be done by the Cancer Control Agency."

With the report released, the Health Minister and Prime Minister are yet to explain how they will deliver on their commitments. The open letter asks for immediate action.

"This report brings to light the harsh reality that life-saving blood cancer medicines remain unfunded in New Zealand while readily available to patients in comparable countries. For those of us with blood cancers, medicines present our best opportunity for survival, underscoring the devastating impact of this disparity. With the report’s findings now public, we implore you to act immediately to bridge this gap and fulfil the commitments you made to our community."

The report reveals that many treatments considered standard elsewhere in the world are inaccessible to Kiwis due to underfunding of Pharmac by successive governments. This leaves blood cancer patients in New Zealand with limited options to extend their survival. The co-signed letter highlights that "Every day without access to medicines is a day that brings preventable suffering and reduced quality of life."

The letter closes with an appeal to the Prime Minister: "We are simply asking you to deliver on your commitments; for the same chance at life that patients in comparable countries already receive."

The letter: The open letter was published online on 31 October and has since gathered over 600 signatures, with new support continuing to roll in. The letter can be viewed at: https://www.bcam.org.nz/openletter.

Understanding Blood Cancer Medicine Availability in Aotearoa report

On 24 October, the Cancer Control Agency released a report identifying 24 blood cancer medicines that are funded in Australia but not in New Zealand. These treatments are clinically significant options that Kiwis with blood cancer urgently need to ensure they have the same chances at life as their Australian counterparts. Six medicines that significantly improve survival and quality of life for patients are either on Pharmac’s funding waiting list or are in the assessment process.

Impact on Blood Cancer Patients

Blood cancer patients face unique challenges, as there are no prevention or screening options available to them. Their survival relies heavily on timely access to effective treatments, such as those outlined in the Cancer Control Agency’s report. Blood cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in New Zealand, with more than 21,000 New Zealanders currently living with a blood cancer diagnosis.

