Health Experts Push For Change In Vital Lung Disease Test

Access to a simple test that could help catch life-threatening respiratory diseases early is at a crisis point in New Zealand.

That has prompted a group of 26 leading health professionals to call on the Government to take urgent action to improve access to and awareness of spirometry.

Spirometry is a test used to investigate the cause of symptoms such as breathlessness, cough and wheeze, and is essential for diagnosing and managing asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

About 615,000 people live with asthma (or 1 in 8 New Zealanders) and about 300,000 (or 15% of New Zealanders) live with COPD.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ Medical Director Professor Bob Hancox says that currently there is a risk that patients may get the wrong diagnosis and treatment because of the current challenges facing spirometry testing.

"It is a simple test, but unfortunately, many patients don’t have access to it because there are not enough health professionals with the equipment and training to do it."

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says while the current system is falling short for both patients and clinicians, there are solutions.

One solution is utilising mobile clinics already supplying other services that could bring testing directly to communities, especially in rural areas where access is even more limited, she says.

"We also need increased and standardised spirometry training opportunities for staff combined with a complete overhaul of the process for testing and referrals, so people aren’t stuck waiting months for answers."

But, perhaps the most important solution right now is raising awareness, Ms Harding says.

"A public campaign would show people how important this test is, and how crucial it is for diagnosis and treatment.

"We can’t keep letting Kiwis fall through the cracks, because the Ministry of Health don’t understand the situation" she says.

"We have solutions to ensure that spirometry is valued and invested in, but we just need the Ministry to listen to those who actually work in the field."

Asthma and COPD are leading causes of respiratory ill-health in New Zealand and result in many avoidable hospital admissions and deaths.

