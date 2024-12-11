Urgent Action Called For After Alarming Increases In Methamphetamine And Cocaine Consumption

New wastewater testing results showing a significant increase in methamphetamine and cocaine consumption demonstrate a need for urgent action to prevent harm, says the NZ Drug Foundation Te Puna Whakaiti Pāmamae Kai Whakapiri.

National Drugs in Wastewater Testing Programme results released by NZ Police today show methamphetamine consumption in the third quarter of 2024 was over double the average quantity consumed per week over the previous year.

NZ Drug Foundation Executive Director Sarah Helm says the recent increase represents the highest volume seen since the wastewater testing programme was established nationally in 2018.

“We aren’t aware of an increase in the number of people using methamphetamine, so this big uptick likely represents a similar amount of people using larger quantities of methamphetamine,” she says.

“That means we are expecting to see more acute harms, such as hospitalisations from overamping / acute toxicity, heart health impacts or psychosis.”

Wastewater testing data shows the volume of drugs consumed within a given period but doesn’t show how many people are using that drug or how they are taking it.

Cocaine consumption is also at an all-time high, with the last quarter’s consumption almost twice (1.86 times) as high as the previous year’s average.

“Recent studies have shown an increase in the number of people consuming cocaine in New Zealand over the past couple of years. Cocaine is considered among the more addictive substances. It wears off quickly, and has a compulsive redosing impact making it harder for people to manage their use.”

Helm says the cause of the increase is largely down to international supply, with a significant increase in cocaine production globally, and more efficient supply chains of methamphetamine. She says the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime had predicted this growth.

“Action is needed urgently to gear up harm reduction, addiction and acute healthcare services for an increase in need.”

But she says today’s release also shows evidence-based measures to protect the community haven’t had the right level of support.

“We want to see an investment in the rollout of Te Ara Oranga nationally, which we have been calling for now for many years,” says Helm.

“It is also beyond time to look at our drug laws, which have demonstrably failed. Since 1975, our drug supply has exponentially increased, become terrifyingly more potent and toxic, while our drug laws have prevented harm reduction and overdose measures by making them illegal.”

© Scoop Media

