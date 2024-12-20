King Living Partners For Healthier Kiwi Homes

Creating a healthy home isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s essential.

This is especially true for families living with asthma and allergies.

With people spending as much as 90% of their time indoors, reducing exposure to common triggers - such as mould, dust mites, and other allergens - is crucial for respiratory well-being.

King Living is committed to creating furniture that enhances everyday living and contributes to better health and well-being, and it is one of the reasons they have chosen to become a Gold partner of the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ’s Friends of the Foundation programme.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation CEO Letitia Harding says too many New Zealand homes fail to meet basic standards and are often cold, damp, and filled with allergens that can worsen respiratory conditions.

"With over one million New Zealanders affected by respiratory disease, improving indoor air quality can make a world of difference.

"We’re proud to partner with a company like King Living, whose commitment to well-being aligns perfectly with our mission to improve health outcomes for all."

King Living Founder David King says he is thrilled to partner with the Foundation.

"The core of our vision is to improve the quality of life for all.

"Partnering with the Foundation lets us extend this commitment directly to New Zealand communities to make a real impact on respiratory health."

Since 1977, the family-owned business has been at the forefront of Australian furniture design, built on a foundation of innovation, quality, design, and comfort. The company has two showrooms in Auckland.

