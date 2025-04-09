Kiwis Dig Deep For Kids With Cancer – Street Appeal Tops $330,000

In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, Kiwis have shown just how big their hearts are.

Child Cancer Foundation has announced its 2025 Street Appeal raised more than $330,000 – the highest total in the organisation’s history, and a staggering leap above this year’s $225,000 goal.

The result comes after thousands of volunteers took to the streets on 14th – 15th March, joined by 20 local mayors around the country who stepped up for the Foundation’s first-ever Miracle Maker Mayoral Challenge.

Monica Briggs, Chief Executive of Child Cancer Foundation, says the organisation has been “astounded and humbled” by the generosity of New Zealanders at a time when many families are tightening their belts.

“We’re truly grateful to the kind-hearted Kiwis around the motu – and to the 20 mayors who took time out of their busy schedules to support such a worthy cause,” says Briggs.

“This money ensures that we can continue providing tailored support to families facing every parent's worst nightmare – a childhood cancer diagnosis.”

The feel-good campaign was briefly clouded by a distressing incident at the Foundation’s Christchurch Family Place, where two vehicles belonging to families receiving cancer treatment were targeted — one stolen, the other broken into on Child Cancer Foundation property.

Both cars displayed Child Cancer Foundation parking permits, making it clear they belonged to families already going through immense stress.

It was the first time something like this had happened at any Foundation property. A police report was filed, and business partner Honda immediately offered support — providing a loan vehicle to one of the families. The Foundation also committed to covering insurance excess costs and has since installed additional security at the site.

“We did everything we could to ensure the families were back on the road and could get their children to treatment,” says Briggs.

Despite the incident, the stolen car was later recovered and is now undergoing assessment.

The Street Appeal was powered by more than 1,600 volunteers across 223 locations from Invercargill to Kaitaia, clocking up over 5,000 hours of giving back.

Donations flooded in through street buckets, online giving, business fundraisers and text-to-donate campaigns — but even before the digital channels were added up, the street collections alone had hit the $225,000 goal.

Leading the charge in the mayoral challenge was acting mayor of Mackenzie District, Karen Morgan, who raised an impressive $2,163.80 to take out the top spot.

Other standout mayors included:

Tamah Alley (Central Otago) – $1,104.95

Paula Southgate (Hamilton) – $1,017.65

Glyn Lewers (Queenstown Lakes) – $982.70

Ron Mark (Carterton) – $704.85 (Best Small District)

Together, the mayors raised $11,255.10 to support families facing a childhood cancer journey.

Child Cancer Foundation is now preparing to deliver critical services to hundreds of families thanks to the success of this year’s appeal — from transport assistance and counselling, to in-hospital support and personalised care plans.

“Every dollar raised helps ensure families don’t have to face childhood cancer alone,” says Briggs. “We can’t thank New Zealand enough for standing with them.”

