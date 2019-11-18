Meaningful dialogue needed in Hong Kong

18 November 2019



Growing tensions in Hong Kong amongst police and pro-democracy protestors are cause for increased alarm, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says.

“Small movements throughout history have led to eventual significant change. The current Government of Mainland China rose from such a protest movement and its achievements have been considerable.

“The demand for change in Hong Kong will need meaningful dialogue and a path to progress change if more bloodshed is to be avoided.

“Former British dependent territory Hong Kong has access to history and experience which may be helpful in reaching resolution to the current disruption which threatens the territory’s prosperity and until now, peaceful lifestyle.

“Hong Kong should reach out for that help and Beijing should be confident about its achievements and continue the measured restraint it has shown so far.” ends

