Have your say on the Public Service Legislation Bill

Friday, 22 November 2019, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

22 November 2019


The Chairperson of the Governance and Administration Committee has opened public submissions on the Public Service Legislation Bill.

The Public Service Legislation Bill proposes a modern legislative framework for achieving a more adaptive and collaborative Public Service by expanding the types of agencies that comprise the Public Service, unified by a common purpose, ethos, and strengthened leadership arrangements.


The Public Service Legislation Bill would repeal the State Sector Act 1988 to replace it with a new Public Service Act, and make a small number of related amendments to the Public Finance Act 1989. In doing this, it aims to:
• establish the purpose, principles, and values of an apolitical public service:
• recognise the role of the public service to support the Crown in its commitment to its relationships with Māori:
• provide a more flexible set of options for organisational arrangements to support the public service in better responding to priorities and joining up more effectively:
• strengthen leadership across the public service, and provides for system- and future-focused leadership.
The Chair is keen to hear your submission on this bill. You can make a submission on the Parliament website.
Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think
Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Friday, 31 January 2020.
For more details about the bill:
Read the full content of the bill
Get more details about the bill/petition
What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?
