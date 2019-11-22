Have your say on the Public Service Legislation Bill

22 November 2019



The Chairperson of the Governance and Administration Committee has opened public submissions on the Public Service Legislation Bill.

The Public Service Legislation Bill proposes a modern legislative framework for achieving a more adaptive and collaborative Public Service by expanding the types of agencies that comprise the Public Service, unified by a common purpose, ethos, and strengthened leadership arrangements.



The Public Service Legislation Bill would repeal the State Sector Act 1988 to replace it with a new Public Service Act, and make a small number of related amendments to the Public Finance Act 1989. In doing this, it aims to:

• establish the purpose, principles, and values of an apolitical public service:

• recognise the role of the public service to support the Crown in its commitment to its relationships with Māori:

• provide a more flexible set of options for organisational arrangements to support the public service in better responding to priorities and joining up more effectively:

• strengthen leadership across the public service, and provides for system- and future-focused leadership.

The Chair is keen to hear your submission on this bill. You can make a submission on the Parliament website.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Friday, 31 January 2020.

For more details about the bill:

• Read the full content of the bill

• Get more details about the bill/petition

• What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

• Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

ENDS

