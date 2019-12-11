Chief Victims Advisor reappointed for a further two years
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 10:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Minister of Justice Pānui
Pāpāho
Media
Statement
11
December 2019
The Chief Victims Advisor to Government
Dr Kim McGregor, QSO, has been reappointed in her role for a
further two years.
Dr McGregor has held the role since it
was established in November 2015. She provides independent
advice to government on how to improve the criminal justice
system for victims.
“I’m pleased Dr McGregor has
agreed to continue in her role for the next two years, and
also that we’ve been able to increase her hours to 0.7
FTE,” Andrew Little says.
“The advice Dr McGregor
provides is exceptional; and I value the contribution she
makes to improve the justice system.
“Many victims do
not feel safe, supported or listened to in the current
justice system, so it is critical for the Government to
increase our understanding of how the current criminal
justice system is failing victims, and what we can do to
reform it.
“Dr McGregor is an expert in her field and I
look forward to seeing the continued difference she will
make in our justice system for the benefit of victims in the
future.”
Dr McGregor says she feels humbled by the
reappointment.
“I thank Minister Little for his vote of
confidence and for re-appointing me in this role,” Dr
McGregor says. “Over the next two years I intend to
provide a range of evidence briefs based on national and
international research on how to improve our system for
victims.
“Government is just at the beginning of its
transformation programme and it is vital that there
continues to be a strong voice for victims throughout this
period of transformation.
Dr McGregor says she believes
the current reforms are a ‘once in a generation
opportunity’ to improve victims’ access to
justice.
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation
Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...
Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>