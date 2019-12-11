Chief Victims Advisor reappointed for a further two years

11 December 2019



The Chief Victims Advisor to Government Dr Kim McGregor, QSO, has been reappointed in her role for a further two years.

Dr McGregor has held the role since it was established in November 2015. She provides independent advice to government on how to improve the criminal justice system for victims.

“I’m pleased Dr McGregor has agreed to continue in her role for the next two years, and also that we’ve been able to increase her hours to 0.7 FTE,” Andrew Little says.

“The advice Dr McGregor provides is exceptional; and I value the contribution she makes to improve the justice system.

“Many victims do not feel safe, supported or listened to in the current justice system, so it is critical for the Government to increase our understanding of how the current criminal justice system is failing victims, and what we can do to reform it.

“Dr McGregor is an expert in her field and I look forward to seeing the continued difference she will make in our justice system for the benefit of victims in the future.”

Dr McGregor says she feels humbled by the reappointment.

“I thank Minister Little for his vote of confidence and for re-appointing me in this role,” Dr McGregor says. “Over the next two years I intend to provide a range of evidence briefs based on national and international research on how to improve our system for victims.

“Government is just at the beginning of its transformation programme and it is vital that there continues to be a strong voice for victims throughout this period of transformation.

Dr McGregor says she believes the current reforms are a ‘once in a generation opportunity’ to improve victims’ access to justice.



