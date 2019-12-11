Green Budget win backs public sector leadership on climate
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Green Party
1 December 2019
Green Budget win backs public sector
leadership on climate change
The Greens in Government
have today won a significant investment to help move the
public sector estate onto clean, renewable energy, Green
Party Co-leader James Shaw, said today.
As part of the
Government’s capital investment package announced today,
the Government will support the public sector to reduce its
carbon footprint through an infrastructure spend of $200
million.
“Successive governments failed to respond
to the climate crisis. Today’s announcement is another
step towards our clean, green future,” James Shaw said.
“There are many simple ways we could reduce
emissions, like replacing the old-fashioned coal boilers
currently used to keep many of our public buildings warm.
“We want to make sure hospitals, schools and other
public institutions can use energy in a more
climate-friendly way, cut emissions, and lower their energy
bills.
“Young people at school right now face the
fact that every year they’ve been alive has been one of
the hottest years on record. They want to know that their
schools are part of the solution to climate change.
“Having seen the Zero Carbon Act pass unopposed, young
people, just like the rest of New Zealand, expect us to walk
the talk and get our own house in order.”
More
information will be announced in early 2020 about exactly
how our government will spend the new funding announced
today.
ends
