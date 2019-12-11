Green Budget win backs public sector leadership on climate

1 December 2019

Green Budget win backs public sector leadership on climate change

The Greens in Government have today won a significant investment to help move the public sector estate onto clean, renewable energy, Green Party Co-leader James Shaw, said today.

As part of the Government’s capital investment package announced today, the Government will support the public sector to reduce its carbon footprint through an infrastructure spend of $200 million.

“Successive governments failed to respond to the climate crisis. Today’s announcement is another step towards our clean, green future,” James Shaw said.

“There are many simple ways we could reduce emissions, like replacing the old-fashioned coal boilers currently used to keep many of our public buildings warm.

“We want to make sure hospitals, schools and other public institutions can use energy in a more climate-friendly way, cut emissions, and lower their energy bills.

“Young people at school right now face the fact that every year they’ve been alive has been one of the hottest years on record. They want to know that their schools are part of the solution to climate change.

“Having seen the Zero Carbon Act pass unopposed, young people, just like the rest of New Zealand, expect us to walk the talk and get our own house in order.”

More information will be announced in early 2020 about exactly how our government will spend the new funding announced today.

ends

