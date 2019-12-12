Parliament

Tailored housing package for Hastings

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 2:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Hon Megan Woods
Minister for Housing
Hon Nanaia Mahuta
Minister of Maori Development

12 December 2019
MEDIA STATEMENT

Tailored housing package for Hastings

More housing and housing support services are coming to Hastings, with Housing Minister Megan Woods and Maori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta announcing a package today.

The Hastings housing package includes:
• 200 houses including state housing and papakainga affordable rental homes
• 100 Housing First places in Napier and Hastings
• House repairs for whānau with children and short term temporary housing for severely overcrowded houses
• More wraparound services for people receiving the Emergency Housing – Special Needs Grant

“We know that to tackle the housing crisis we need to provide a tailored response to each region’s needs. We’ve worked closely with the Hasting District Council, iwi and community to come up with this package,” said Megan Woods.

“I would like to acknowledge the mayor of Hastings District, Sandra Hazlehurst, and the Chair of Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngahiwi Tomoana, for their collaboration with central government on this work.

“The new houses will be a mix of public housing from Kāinga Ora, Community Housing Providers, and papakāinga affordable housing on Māori land. $8.7m will support delivery of the papakāinga housing and whānau home repairs, on top of existing funding sources.

“Housing First is an internationally recognised approach which gets people into homes first and then connects people with the right social services for them. The Government will be expanding this programme to Napier and Hastings through Whatever it Takes Charitable Trust, Emerge Aotearoa and Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga,” said Megan Woods.

Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta says Te Puni Kōkiri will deliver and support papakāinga housing in the region to ensure whānau Māori have access to safe, warm and affordable housing.

“Utilising the regional network of Te Puni Kōkiri, an additional 22 affordable rental homes will be constructed and infrastructure for 17 further sites will help ensure more housing is delivered in the near future,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“We are currently working in Rotorua on the next place-based response,” said Megan Woods.

ENDS


Notes to editor:
• A recent place-based assessment undertaken by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Kāinga Ora, Te Puni Kōkiri, Ngāti  Kahungunu, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, Hastings District Council, the Ministry of Social Development and Hawke’s Bay District Health Board helped understand the causes of local housing issues. Read the Hastings report here
• HUD’s place-based approach starts with collaborative, place-based assessments, through which joint action plans will be developed to target central government and local action where it is most needed.
• HUD has been trialling a place-based approach in Hastings, working closely with local government, iwi, and other central government agencies on the frontline.
• Place-based assessments are undertaken in prioritised cities/regions based on need.
• HUD is also working with councils, iwi and other stakeholders through urban growth partnerships.

Table of housing:

Type of housing
Delivery numbers by June 2021
Kāinga Ora public housingOriginal delivery planAccelerated/increased delivery plan
88 houses by December 202027 houses by June 2020
A further 63 by Dec 2020
A further 70 by June 2021
Total = 160 extra by June 2021
Papakāinga22 affordable rentals
Infrastructure for 17 affordable home ownership properties
Community Housing Provider public housing18 extra houses
Total200 houses, plus infrastructure for 17

