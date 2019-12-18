Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 18 December 2019

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 11:34 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 18 December 2019


Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

2. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of the Government’s policies and actions in relation to the economy?

3. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Finance: He aha ngā rīpoata hou kua kitea e ia mō te ōhanga o Aotearoa?
Translation: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
4. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: What is his best estimate for when construction of the City Centre to Māngere light rail project will begin, and what is his best estimate of when the completed project line will be open for passengers?

5. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Is he satisfied with the performance of the health system this year under his leadership?

6. Hon CLARE CURRAN to the Minister of Education: What is the Government doing to develop a sustainable vocational education system that delivers the skills that learners, employers, and communities need to thrive?

7. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by her statement earlier this year that “Our plans will result in fewer children growing up in extreme poverty and see more people moving off benefits and into decent long term work”; if so, does she believe that she has delivered on this promise?

8. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: What progress is the Government making to improve access to quality healthcare for New Zealanders?

9. JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What has the Provincial Growth Fund achieved in 2019?

10. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: Does she stand by all her statements and actions?

11. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What steps has the Government taken to increase wages for the lowest-paid workers?

12. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

