Parliament: Oral Questions - 18 December 2019

Oral Questions - 18 December 2019



Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

2. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of the Government’s policies and actions in relation to the economy?

3. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Finance: He aha ngā rīpoata hou kua kitea e ia mō te ōhanga o Aotearoa?

Translation: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

4. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: What is his best estimate for when construction of the City Centre to Māngere light rail project will begin, and what is his best estimate of when the completed project line will be open for passengers?

5. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Is he satisfied with the performance of the health system this year under his leadership?

6. Hon CLARE CURRAN to the Minister of Education: What is the Government doing to develop a sustainable vocational education system that delivers the skills that learners, employers, and communities need to thrive?

7. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by her statement earlier this year that “Our plans will result in fewer children growing up in extreme poverty and see more people moving off benefits and into decent long term work”; if so, does she believe that she has delivered on this promise?

8. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: What progress is the Government making to improve access to quality healthcare for New Zealanders?

9. JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What has the Provincial Growth Fund achieved in 2019?

10. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: Does she stand by all her statements and actions?

11. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What steps has the Government taken to increase wages for the lowest-paid workers?

12. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

© Scoop Media

