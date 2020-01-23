Parliament

Boost in Whānau Ora funding to keep changing lives

Thursday, 23 January 2020, 11:15 am
Hon Peeni Henare

Minister for Whānau Ora


Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today.

Including previous funding boosts, the Agencies will now receive $87 million this year between them.

In Budget 2019 $20 million was earmarked by the Minister to explore new localised Whānau Ora commissioning. That process is now complete and allocations will be announced shortly. A remaining $3 million will be redirected back into the Commissioning Agencies this year, and consideration will be given to extending this further.

In Budget 2019 the Government boosted funding for Whānau Ora by $80 million over four years. Almost two-thirds of that funding, more than double the figure promised in Labour Party manifesto, will go directly to Commissioning Agencies.

“We know that Whānau Ora is changing the lives of thousands of families. We are proud to build on the gains already made by allocating an additional $3 million in the current financial year to the three existing agencies who deliver this important work,” Peeni Henare said.

“Whānau Ora supports families to achieve their aspirations. It places whānau at the centre of decision-making and helps them to build a more prosperous future through navigational support and the provision of services including home repairs, financial planning, educational opportunities and health support, just to name a few.

“Families know what they need to improve their lives in the long term, they just sometimes need some help to get started. We are offering that help through Commissioning Agencies and the way in which they invest in communities.”

In 2018 an independent review found that, as an approach, Whānau Ora works. It also identified increasing demand for Whānau Ora and suggested exploring other commissioning options – specifically local commissioning in the North Island. This would mean funding community organisations directly to invest in whānau and support them to achieve their aspirations.

“With the great work of existing Commissioning Agencies plus increased investment in local solutions, more families will get Whānau Ora support, maintaining their tino rangatiratanga as they work toward their desired outcomes. That is a win-win as I see it,” Peeni Henare said.

In the last financial year, around 13,500 whānau were actively supported through Whānau Ora.

The three existing Commissioning Agencies contracted by Te Puni Kōkiri to invest in initiatives and services in communities are;

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency (North Island)

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, (South Island).

Pasifika Futures, (Pacific Island families nationwide).

The full Whānau Ora review can be found on the Te Puni Kōkiri website https://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/whanau-ora-review


