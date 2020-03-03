Progressive Home Ownership Another Broken Promise

It’s time for Housing Minister Megan Woods to either deliver a progressive home ownership scheme or admit it is yet another broken promise, National’s Housing spokesperson Judith Collins says.

“Progressive home ownership is heading down the same road as KiwiBuild. We’ve got a new housing minister but the same old broken promises from this Government.

“Megan Woods committed to having a scheme like shared equity or rent-to-own in place in 2020, but in Parliament today she refused to say exactly when it will be up and running.

“The Government has had almost an entire term to sort this out but it hasn’t made any progress. It’s become clear the minister can’t deliver.

“This shows how ineffective not only Labour, but the Greens have been in Government given progressive home ownership was part of its confidence and supply agreement.

“For all the talk of solving the housing crisis, the problem is getting worse under this Government. The waiting list for public housing has increased to a staggering 14,869 households.

“The housing crisis is not going to be solved by a Government that talks a lot but keeps kicking tough decisions down the road.

“National supports progressive home ownership and will engage with more Community Housing Providers to deliver a scheme faster than this Government will.”

© Scoop Media

