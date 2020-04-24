Psychological First Aid Training Should Be Free To The Public

Psychological first aid training should be made freely available to help New Zealanders help themselves and others in these tough times, National’s Mental Health spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

“As mental and emotional distress increases as a result of self-isolation or the coming economic downturn, it’s important that we are all prepared to support our friends, family, neighbours and work colleagues.

“Psychological first aid training is currently delivered face to face by St Johns and Red Cross but could be easily adapted to online.

“It teaches people about understanding and recognising distress not only in themselves but in other people, as well as techniques for how to respond to others.

“National committed to funding more psychological first aid training in our Health Discussion Document. The consequences of Covid-19 make it even more necessary and the Government should be looking to implement it as soon as possible.

“This has the potential to be an important first line of defence in addressing the growing mental and emotional distress in New Zealand as a result of the impacts of Covid-19.”

