Police Seeking Information After Assault In Frankton

Detective Sergeant Nicholas Stark:

Hamilton Police investigating the serious assault of a woman are seeking information from the public.

Officers were called to Marire Ave in Frankton about 6pm last night. On arrival they found a woman who had allegedly been badly beaten with a hammer at a nearby property.

She managed to escape and get to the Marire Ave address, where emergency services were called and she was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

Police are continuing a scene examination and are following lines of inquiry to locate the alleged offender, who is known to the woman.

As part of enquiries, Police would like to speak with anyone who was driving along Norton Road between 7pm and 8pm last night, Monday 20 April, who saw a distressed female.

Anyone with information and/or dash camera footage is asked to please contact 105, referencing file number 240429/8272.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

