Responsible Government Needed To Manage Economy Through Crisis

Next week’s Budget will show New Zealand is in the deepest economic recession in a generation and our country needs a Government with a strong record of economic management, Opposition Leader Simon Bridges says.

“Finance Minister Grant Robertson today pointed out the obvious – that debt will skyrocket and deficits will be deep for an extended period of time.

“What’s needed is a responsible and capable Government to return New Zealand to growth and to manage debt wisely.

“National agrees that the Government will need to invest more to support businesses and save jobs.

“We worry that this Government will turn a $40 billion problem into a $100 billion problem.

“The fear with a Labour Government is more debt means more tax.



“The Government needs to carefully consider every spending decision they make because every cent will have to be paid off with higher taxes and by future generations.

“Irresponsible economic management will put a mortgage on our children and our grandchildren's future.

“National has a strong track record of managing New Zealand through an economic crisis.

“This Government has a track record of failing to deliver.”

