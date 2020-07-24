Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kaikōura projects lifted with Covid-19 Fund

Friday, 24 July 2020, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Fletcher Tabuteau
Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development


The Kaikōura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall will benefit from a $1.47 million Government investment, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced in Kaikōura today.

“Kaikōura is a region still recovering from the November 2016 earthquake, so these two projects will lessen the compounded effects of Covid-19, and increase the economic potential of the region,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

The projects announced today are:

• $1 million from the Covid Recovery Fund set aside in Budget 2020 for infrastructure, will enable completed construction of the Kaikōura Aquatic Centre

• $470,000 Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) grant to renovate and refurbish the Kaikōura Scout Hall, located beside State Highway 1

“The $1 million infrastructure investment to finish work on the Kaikōura Aquatic Centre, which stalled during Level 4 Lockdown, will keep over 50 people working through the construction phase and create four part-time positions when the Aquatic Centre is operational,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“The Council’s vision for the Aquatic Centre is to provide the community with a fit for purpose, sustainable and future proofed facility, and this funding means construction will start in spring 2020 and the pool is scheduled to open next year.

“The PGF investment to refurbish the Kaikōura Scout Hall, a community asset that is widely used, will involve re-roofing, recladding re-flooring, rebuilding the entrance way, installing a hot water system, and the installation of new lighting and insulation.

“This project will create up to 33 jobs and the wider benefits align with the PGF COVID-19 redeployment criteria, to redeploy locals into jobs that can commence immediately, and give public confidence that economic activity is getting underway for a widely used community asset,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

Note to editors:

All approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations. Investment values are also subject to change.


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Urban Development: New Rules To Help Our Cities Grow Up And Out

New rules to help our fastest growing cities make room for their rising populations has today been released by Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford and Environment Minister David Parker. Phil Twyford said poor quality and restrictive planning has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 