Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Will Fast-track Palmerston North Ring Road

Monday, 27 July 2020, 1:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National will begin work on Palmerston’s North’s long-awaited rural ring road within six months of forming Government to stimulate the Manawatū economy and create new jobs, National Party Leader Judith Collins has announced.

On a visit to Palmerston North today with local candidate William Wood and Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie, Ms Collins announced National’s commitment to get the first stages of work on this vital project underway immediately.

“Diverting heavy traffic away from Palmerston North’s suburban streets onto this new road will be transformational for the city and the wider Manawatu region,” Ms Collins says.

“Not only will it make Palmerston North safer; it will unlock Manawatū’s economic potential as a distribution hub by providing a better, faster link to national and international markets.”

National estimates the total cost of the ring road will be approximately $200 million. We intended to fully-fund the project from our $31 billion transport package.

The ring road will connect Palmerston North’s distribution hub area (North East Industrial Zone) to the Manawatu Gorge in the east, Bulls to the north, and the state highway network south towards Wellington.

“With an estimated 23,000 vehicle movements a day between Palmerston North and Fielding, this project is long overdue,” Ms Collins says.

“National wants to see freight trucks rumbling along fit-for-purpose highways en route to the North Island’s ports, not hurtling past primary schools on streets they shouldn’t be using.

“Palmerston North City Council has called for this project to start as soon as possible to drive the city’s economic and employment revival. But while the Government is content to sit on its secret list of shovel-ready projects and let construction workers be laid off, National will give the construction sector the certainty its needs to keep staff employed.

“We’re saying it loud and clear – we will build this road and we won’t muck around.”

“Pushing the go button on infrastructure like this will secure jobs in the pre-construction phase. National’s $10,000 JobStart programme will also give businesses confidence to hire new staff, which is vital if they want to expand into new domestic and off-shore markets.

“National is the only party with a plan to deal with the economic and jobs crisis, and get Kiwis back to work.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Using The Army To Soak Up The Covid Unemployed


Once the government’s wage subsidies run out and the Covid job losses really kick in, there could – conceivably – be a role for the armed forces in soaking up some of the unemployed, especially among Māori. Here, and in other countries, the armed forces and Police have long been a magnet for jobseekers during economic hard times. “The NZ Army is the NZ’s largest single employer of Māori,” Victoria University academic Dr Maria Bargh wrote (p5) in her 2016 book A Hidden Economy, “with approximately 22% of all personnel being Māori.” Other figures currently put that figure closer to 16% but, either way, it is significant... More>>

 

General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

Urban Development: New Rules To Help Our Cities Grow Up And Out

New rules to help our fastest growing cities make room for their rising populations has today been released by Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford and Environment Minister David Parker. Phil Twyford said poor quality and restrictive planning has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 