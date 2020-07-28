ACT Welcomes Suspension Of Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

ACT has welcomed today’s announcement that New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of the recently introduced national security law.

“New Zealand has finally shown support for our partners in the Five Eyes, a hugely important alliance for our national security,” according to ACT’s Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dr James McDowall.

“Today’s announcement is an acknowledgement by the Government that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system is no longer independent.

“Given no such treaty exists with China, New Zealand cannot justifiably extradite people to Hong Kong as they can now be immediately transferred into Chinese jurisdiction.

“Our partners have also announced faster pathways to citizenship and extended visas for British National (Overseas) passport holders and their dependants. The Government should at the very least look into this as an option to support Hong Kong residents who are eligible.

“ACT further supports the changes around the export of military and dual-use goods as a sensible response that brings us in line with our partners.”

