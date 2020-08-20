Government Refusing Democratic Process

The Government has refused National’s request to re-convene Parliament’s Health Select Committee, preventing an opportunity to improve our response to the second wave of Covid-19, National’s Health spokesperson and Deputy Chair of the Health Select Committee, Dr Shane Reti says.

Yesterday Dr Shane Reti sent Louisa Wall, Chair of the Health Select Committee, a letter requesting that the committee re-convene and for the Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to appear before it. She responded saying that after consultation with government colleagues on the committee, they are not in favour of re-convening.

“Kiwis, who have already sacrificed so much, deserve answers as to why they were forced into lockdown again. The Health Select Committee is the best way to find those answers.

“New Zealanders have been let down by a lack of testing and a complacent attitude from the Government over recent weeks. It is appalling that they are refusing fair and democratic examination to take place.

“We should be utilising Parliament’s capabilities to make our systems stronger. The Health Select Committee is a very collaborative committee and this request provided an opportunity for all parties to improve our response and therefore improve the safety of all New Zealanders.”

