Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Mental Health Needs Action, Not Another Minister

Monday, 12 October 2020, 11:49 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party would take real action to solve our mental crisis with a world-class commissioning agency that assesses individual needs and contracts the best providers for a person’s therapy and care. It would put people at the heart of the system,” say ACT Leader David Seymour and Health Spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“The Greens think another Minister is the answer. But another politician taking a pay rise and the baubles office, and more bureaucracy is not how you achieve outcomes,” says Mr Seymour

“Our solution to reforming mental health is to create a new entity called Mental Health and Addiction New Zealand (MHANZ).

"The Government has established a Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission, but it does not have real power to improve choice or establish a clear, nationwide approach to tackling mental health and addiction.”

"ACT would give the Commission the power to transform mental health and addiction services by taking the $2 billion per year currently spent through the Ministry of Health and DHBs and channelling it to providers and patients through an upgraded Commission. The Commission would be renamed Mental Health and Addiction New Zealand (MHANZ),” says Ms van Velden.

"MHANZ would not be a provider of services, but a world-class commissioning agency that assesses individual needs and contracts the best providers for a person’s therapy and care. It would put people at the heart of the system.

"MHANZ would develop expertise in evaluating where the money is going and what services work based on evidence and data. It would issue clear and certain contracts to service providers while evaluating the outcomes and quality of care.

"Any provider that meets strict criteria would be able to register with MHANZ to provide treatment and care. Funding for services would be determined by and attached to the care of individuals and their needs. MHANZ would carefully monitor providers to ensure New Zealanders are receiving high quality care.

"Patients would be able to choose any registered provider for their immediate care, providing greater autonomy, or would be referred to a specific provider in cases where a person lacks the capacity to do so or requires specialised treatment.

“ACT understands that mental health is an issue that can no longer be ignored. Our candidates understand the struggles that New Zealanders are facing. Our system doesn’t need tinkering, it needs a major overhaul and ACT has the solution.”

Our policy can be found here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Robert Patman - The Dig: COVID-19, the Trump Administration, and the 2020 US Election

Trump’s re-election chances depend a lot on voters’ assessment of his COVID-19 management. However, polls indicate his handling of the virus is regarded as highly problematic by many. Why has Trump’s populist administration failed so comprehensively at addressing this critical issue, and instead relied on a campaign of deflection and denial?.. More>>

 

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:


a>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 