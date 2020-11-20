Parliament

Tupu Aotearoa Continues Expansion To Pacific Communities In Nelson, Marlborough, Tasman & Northland

Friday, 20 November 2020, 12:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Aupito William Sio

Minister for Pacific Peoples

Pacific communities in Nelson, Marlborough, Tasman and Northland will benefit from the expansion of the Tupu Aotearoa programme announced today by the Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio.

The programme provides sustainable employment and education pathways and will be delivered in partnership with three providers in Northland and two servicing the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions.

“This is a significant milestone for the Tupu Aotearoa programme which has grown significantly over the past 18 months and is now delivered by 16 providers in 28 locations around the country,” says Aupito William Sio.

“It ensures Pacific communities who live in the regions and main metropolitan areas will have more access to employment and training opportunities.

“What has been key to the success of the Tupu Aotearoa programme is it’s designed to provide wraparound support for communities that includes nurturing clients through their journey and enabling them to access the right tools to develop their skills that aligns them with future employment and educational opportunities.

“In addition, the programme’s eligibility criteria has also been extended and there will no longer be an upper age limit, which means even more people can access the services offered.

Two of the Northland providers, Solomon Group and SENZ Employment and Training, currently deliver Tupu Aotearoa programmes in other districts. They are joined by new provider, Literacy Aotearoa, who will deliver training services in both Northland and Nelson-Marlborough and Tasman areas. The final provider is Community Colleges NZ Ltd, who will also deliver Tupu Aotearoa in the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions.


“I am pleased that we have been able to roll out the programme into these regions as part of Budget 2020. It comes at a particularly important time for our communities, who have been resilient during the COVID-19 challenges. Having these providers delivering locally means our communities can thrive and make the most of the opportunities that come their way,” says Aupito William Sio.

For further information on the Tupu Aotearoa Programme, visit the MPP website here.

Media contact: Chris McAvoy, 021860517

Tupu Aotearoa Provider Profiles

Community Colleges New Zealand Limited (Nelson-Marlborough-Tasman)

Community Colleges New Zealand Limited (Community Colleges) is a well-established charitable company with over 30 years' experience providing quality hands-on learning programmes and working alongside clients to achieve practical employment and training solutions.

They foster key values including respect, integrity and responsibility and encourage community participation. Community Colleges’ culture is based around positive and caring relationships, with pastoral support a key part of each client’s journey. Community Colleges will be delivering Tupu Aotearoa services to our Pacific people from their Nelson and Blenheim locations.

Literacy Aotearoa (Nelson-Marlborough-Tasman and Northland)
Literacy Aotearoa is a national not-for-profit organisation that has over 37 years’ experience in adult literacy and numeracy delivery in a wide range of contexts. They are a specialist provider of literacy and numeracy education and work alongside their clients to deliver learner-centred services. Literacy Aotearoa’s learner-centered focus and organisational values of Manaaki Tangata (Respect), Tika (Justice), Mana (Honour) and Pono (Sincerity) is woven into their approach to engaging Pacific clients, their aiga and commuities. Literacy Aoteora joins the Tupu Aotearoa aiga as a Provider of the programme’s training placement component in both the Northland and Nelson-Marlborough-Tasman regional areas.
Solomon Group (Northland)
Solomon Group is a current Provider of the Tupu Aotearoa programme, successfully delivering employment and training placement services to our Pacific clients in Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Waikato. With over 20 years’ experience in providing fit for purpose solutions in a community context, Solomon Group is founded on the principle of ka mahi, ka ora (to work is to live), and supports each client to recognise and achieve their potential. Solomon Group now extends these principles into their programme delivery to serve the Northland community.
SENZ Employment and Training (Northland)
SENZ Employment and Training (SENZ) is a current Provider of the Tupu Aotearoa programme, successfully offering employment and training placement services to our Pacific clients in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Manawatu-Whanganui and Hawke’s Bay. Having been involved in the Tupu Aotearoa programme since its inception, SENZ is passionate and committed to “Equipping our Pacific people through higher learning and sustainable employment” and will apply this same commitment as they extend their programme delivery to serve the Northland community.

