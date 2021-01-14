Tiwai Point Deal Great News For Southland
Thursday, 14 January 2021, 10:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The deal between Tiwai Point and Meridian Energy to keep
the smelter open until the end of 2024 is good news for the
staff, contractors and wider Southland community, MP for
Invercargill Penny Simmonds says.
“Tiwai Point is an
important part of Southland’s economy and it is vital to
have this certainty for the next four years.
“This
extra time creates an ideal opportunity to work through a
transition to new options for Southland and the energy
industry.
“There are a number of new opportunities
being discussed around hydrogen, and this extension will
create the space to do the business case and take the
community along.
“National will be working
proactively with interested parties to ensure this key
industrial site continues to benefit the local and national
economy for future
years.”
