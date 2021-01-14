Parliament

Tiwai Point Deal Great News For Southland

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 10:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The deal between Tiwai Point and Meridian Energy to keep the smelter open until the end of 2024 is good news for the staff, contractors and wider Southland community, MP for Invercargill Penny Simmonds says.

“Tiwai Point is an important part of Southland’s economy and it is vital to have this certainty for the next four years.

“This extra time creates an ideal opportunity to work through a transition to new options for Southland and the energy industry.

“There are a number of new opportunities being discussed around hydrogen, and this extension will create the space to do the business case and take the community along.

“National will be working proactively with interested parties to ensure this key industrial site continues to benefit the local and national economy for future years.”

