Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Director General Say What?

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 4:28 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave a simply astonishing explanation this afternoon of why community contact tracing performance might be so far below the at least 80 percent of contacts within four days of exposure to a source case, recommended by Dr Ayesha Verrall last April,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Asked why public health teams weren’t meeting the 80 percent measure – the most recent reported data was just 48 percent – Dr Bloomfield said he had been reflecting on this in the last couple of days, and talking to Associate Minister of Health Verrall about it.

“He said, ‘When we set up our contact tracing system, and those measures of success, it was in anticipation of it being deployed in a community outbreak situation, but of course most of the cases we get now are in MIQ and so the compliance for them looks really odd against these metrics.’

“But hold on, if you think about it, if the Ministry of Health is lumping community outbreak contact times in with contacts of COVID cases found in MIQ, they must surely skew the metrics to make them look better, not worse.

“If you discover a case of COVID-19 in MIQ it stands to reason that that case has very few close contacts – presumably only the people they’ve been travelling with.

“Contacting them shouldn’t take a day, let alone four – they’re probably staying in the same room as the source case. Adding them to the data on community outbreak contact times would make the performance statistics look much better.

“This is getting ridiculous.

Not only is the whole month of February’s contact tracing performance statistics missing from the Ministry’s website, as ACT revealed this morning, Dr Bloomfield was unable to give any indication to media this afternoon of what that data says.

“Now he’s suggested it all might be unreliable anyway, but the reason he’s given for that doesn’t make any sense.

“Meanwhile, in the Australian state of Victoria the Department of Health aims to have all close contacts of a positive case contacted and isolating within 48 hours of being notified of a positive result, and they manage that almost 100 percent of the time.

“It’s appalling that so much opprobrium has been heaped on members of the community when the Ministry of Health can’t get its house in order or its story straight.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Who Decides On The Priority List For Vaccines

During the past week, the nation has gone through a range of mixed feelings about south Auckland. Understandably, there’s been a hankering in some quarters to punish a few of the rule breakers who plunged all of Auckland back into lockdown…Yet alongside that impulse there also been compassion for the way that poverty and overcrowding make south Aucklanders extremely vulnerable to the spread of the virus... More>>


 




Government: PHARMAC Review Announced

The Government is following through on an election promise to conduct an independent review into PHARMAC, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Main Benefits To Increase In Line With Wages

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 