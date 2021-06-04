Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Northern Pathway Gets Green Light

Friday, 4 June 2021, 8:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Michael Wood

Minister of Transport

The Government is committed to the Northern Pathway with its preferred option being a separate structure for walking and cycling alongside the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today.

Geotechnical investigations and testing has determined that building a structure connected to the Auckland Harbour Bridge is not possible as the existing piers are not able to accommodate the extra weight without considerable modifications to counter balance the increased load involving additional risk to the bridge.

“The New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) is supporting our economic recovery, but due to COVID-19 increasing construction costs globally and the need to further reduce emissions, we’re rebalancing the programme to increase investment in rail, public transport and walking and cycling,” Michael Wood said.

“We need this transport connection to move ahead but it isn’t technically possible to attach it to the existing bridge without putting the whole structure at risk.

“A stand-alone structure is the safest option that will not only provide a walking and cycling option for commuters but creates an outstanding piece of tourism infrastructure.

“Major international cities all around the world have similar connections and we’ve all seen how well used the Te Ara I Whiti - Lightpath has become, with the Northern Pathway having the potential to be a bigger tourist drawcard.

“Northern Pathway is the missing link in Auckland’s walking and cycling network and Aucklanders finally will be able to get across the harbour by foot or bike - it’s important we get it right and make sure it’s an enduring piece of infrastructure, providing alternative modes of transport across the harbour and helping reduce congestion on our Auckland roads.

“In the meantime, Waka Kotahi will continue to work on how to provide safe temporary trials of using lanes on the existing harbour bridge for cyclists and pedestrians.

“Work is also continuing on planning for an additional Waitematā Harbour Crossing. An initial business case was finished last year, and work is being done on enhancing the Northern Busway and developing an additional crossing that includes rapid transit.

“Given the next crossing is likely to be a tunnel, it would be unsafe to have a walking and cycling link as part of it – that why we need to build the Northern Pathway.

“Auckland will not reach its potential without it.

“While the majority of projects will remain unchanged, further announcements on the other NZUP projects will be made alongside the Minister for Infrastructure later today,” Michael Wood said.

Notes

Illustrative pictures are available here.

The original scheme assumed that the proposed walking and cycling facility could be attached to the existing Auckland Harbour Bridge. However, design development, geotechnical investigations and testing determined this was not possible as the existing piers are not able to accommodate the extra weight without considerable modifications to counter balance the increased load involving additional risk to the bridge.

Alternate options were explored, including a gondola, dedicated ferry or bus service, using existing lanes, and a separate multi-modal structure for walking, cycling and public transport - the recommended solution being a full-height separate bridge option. It presents the best performing long-term solution as it provides a dedicated 24/7 cross harbour connection, a high level of amenity for users and can meet forecasted demand.

This solution would take around five years to be operational (including consenting and design development) and is estimated to cost $785 million. This includes $100 million for the land section.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka

Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>


 
 

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>

Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:



Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 