Shut Down The Gangs, Not The Streets

Friday, 18 June 2021, 12:56 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Why are Police shutting down streets, stopping Kiwis going about their everyday lives instead of moving an intimidating gang procession along?” asks ACT’s Justice spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“It says so much about the soft on crime Labour Government that gang members are taking over Central Auckland – facilitated by the Police.

“The number of gang members on the National Gang List has exploded since Labour took office, with 2,663 more people on the list since December 2017. They’re recruiting faster than the Police.

“No other New Zealanders would have the Police roll out the red carpet for a funeral procession.

“It’s time we stop pandering these intimidating gang members, arrest them when they break the law and tell them to get out of the way of law-abiding Kiwis going about their business.”

