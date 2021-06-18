Shut Down The Gangs, Not The Streets
Friday, 18 June 2021, 12:56 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Why are Police shutting down streets, stopping Kiwis
going about their everyday lives instead of moving an
intimidating gang procession along?” asks ACT’s Justice
spokesperson Nicole McKee.
“It says so much about
the soft on crime Labour Government that gang members are
taking over Central Auckland – facilitated by the
Police.
“The number of gang members on the National
Gang List has exploded since Labour took office, with 2,663
more people on the list since December 2017. They’re
recruiting faster than the Police.
“No other New
Zealanders would have the Police roll out the red carpet for
a funeral procession.
“It’s time we stop pandering
these intimidating gang members, arrest them when they break
the law and tell them to get out of the way of law-abiding
Kiwis going about their
business.”
