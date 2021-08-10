Nothing Tangible From Skegg Report

“It turns out the Prime Minister’s announcement about this week’s announcement won’t be an announcement at all,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Jacinda Ardern has been talking up the release of the Skegg report this week, but under questioning in Parliament admitted nothing tangible will be announced.

“Ardern told Parliament there will be no new technologies, no expansion of MIQ, and no new way of delivering vaccines announced on Thursday.

"What exactly is the purpose of this group?

“She said there will be a public forum. As usual, there will lots of words but no action from the Minister for Announcements.

“The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet has spent $250,000 on focus groups to analyse the COVID response.

“After four months of the Skegg group and no information being made public – she wouldn’t rule out that her department hasn’t been focus grouping his advice.

“New Zealand is ready for the next stage of the COVID-19 response. Just don’t expect it on Thursday.”

