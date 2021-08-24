Introducing ACT TV

The ACT Party has tonight launched its new programme ‘ACT TV’ a limited series hosted by ACT Leader David Seymour.

“With Parliament not sitting this week, ACT has found a unique way to connect with Kiwis,” says Mr Seymour.

“The half hour show will run live on weeknights at 7pm on YouTube and Facebook. It’s run from our respective bubbles but has all the bells and whistles of professional graphics and switches between cameras.

“In our first episode, I gave an update on the situation with COVID. But Kiwis also want to hear about other things too.

“So tonight I interviewed ACT Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden about ACT’s positive solutions to mental health and housing.

“The episodes will be available on demand on Facebook and YouTube for those who still need their fix of Jeremy Wells or Jeremy Corbett.

“Tomorrow night we’ll have a discussion about law and order with ACT MP Nicole McKee.

“Anyone who has questions for ACT is encouraged to contact us.

“We’ll run ACT TV every night this week, and potentially beyond depending on how long lockdown lasts.”

Tonight's episode can be viewed here.

© Scoop Media

