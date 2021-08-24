Introducing ACT TV
Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 8:32 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
The ACT Party has tonight launched its new programme
‘ACT TV’ a limited series hosted by ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“With Parliament not sitting this week, ACT
has found a unique way to connect with Kiwis,” says Mr
Seymour.
“The half hour show will run live on
weeknights at 7pm on YouTube and Facebook. It’s run from
our respective bubbles but has all the bells and whistles of
professional graphics and switches between
cameras.
“In our first episode, I gave an update on
the situation with COVID. But Kiwis also want to hear about
other things too.
“So tonight I interviewed ACT
Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden about ACT’s positive
solutions to mental health and housing.
“The
episodes will be available on demand on Facebook and YouTube
for those who still need their fix of Jeremy Wells or Jeremy
Corbett.
“Tomorrow night we’ll have a discussion
about law and order with ACT MP Nicole
McKee.
“Anyone who has questions for ACT is
encouraged to contact us.
“We’ll run ACT TV every
night this week, and potentially beyond depending on how
long lockdown lasts.”
Tonight's
episode can be viewed
here.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 24/8: 148 Overall Cases
There are 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 148. Of these 41 new cases, 19 are female and 22 are male. 31 of these are Pacific peoples, three are Asian and seven are European.
The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 137 and 11 in Wellington... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On “the old weird” music of America, with a playlist
Here’s some weird old music for the weird realities of lockdown. Like other key phases in popular music – jazz, country, rock’n’roll, punk, hip hop – the period between 1927 and 1932 marked a revolutionary leap forward. The writer Greil Marcus used the term “the old weird America”” to describe this era, a time before music became fully commodified and shorn of its regional variations... More>>