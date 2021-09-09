Butchers should meat the standard for click and collect
Thursday, 9 September 2021, 2:43 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party supports the Remuera butcher who’s
shown the chops to challenge the ridiculous rules that stop
butchers from operating,” says Epsom MP and ACT Leader
David Seymour.
“The
Police have visited the Victoria St Butcher for
providing a click and collect service, while the dairy next
door is operating.
“It’s absurd that he has been
stopped from running a system that allows people to support
his business while people can go into the dairy next door.
It’s even more absurd that he can deliver but can’t
provide a contactless pick-up service.
“It’s time
for the Government to show some common sense when it comes
to butchers, greengrocers, and bakers.
“The
Government has had 18-months to sort this out. Instead,
it’s been taking the world’s longest nap.
“Why
is it that people can visit the New World up the hill or the
Farro over in Orakei with 100 other people, but there
can’t be a one in, one out system or click and collect at
the butchers?
“It’s time for the Government to
show fairness on this issue. Butchers who meat the standards
of other similar businesses, and should be allowed to open
on the same
terms.”
