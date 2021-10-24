MIQ Sucks, Let Them Come Home
Sunday, 24 October 2021, 5:00 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party sympathises with and endorses a banner
seen at today’s All Blacks game, MIQ does suck and we
should let them come home,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“An All Blacks game is usually a chance to
promote New Zealand on the world stage. Today the world has
seen that we’re treating off-shore New Zealanders with
contempt.
“Jacinda Ardern keeps talking about the
team of five million. We’re actually a team of six
million, there are a million Kiwis offshore who still call
New Zealand home who have no pathway to coming
back.
“People want to come for many reasons. Family
reunions, deaths of loved ones, the arrival of new babies,
to fill jobs, and just being with family and friends. New
Zealand is their home, keeping them locked out and fighting
over a tiny number of MIQ spaces is cruel.
“There
was no mention of MIQ or self-isolation in the
Government’s announcement on Friday. We cannot go on like
this and we can’t keep ignoring a million New
Zealanders.
“ACT would allow fully vaccinated people
who have tested negative to self-isolate. There are
currently more than 80 people in Auckland who have COVID-19
who are isolating at home. If it’s good enough for COVID
positive people, it should be good enough for low-risk
people who just want to come home.
“Let’s allow
Kiwis to come back to their own country and be a team of six
million.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits
In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>
Government: New COVID-19 Protection Framework Delivers Greater Freedoms For Vaccinated New Zealanders
Vaccinated New Zealanders will regain everyday freedoms when the country moves to a new simplified COVID-19 Protection Framework that doesn’t rely on nationwide lockdowns as the main measure to stop the virus spreading. In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period... More>>
ALSO: