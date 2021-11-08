Parliament

Govt Adopts ACT’s Freedom Day

Monday, 8 November 2021, 4:41 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT’s Freedom Day has effectively been adopted by the Government – if only they’d offered certainty earlier,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Jacinda Ardern should now go further and take the whole country to Level Orange of the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

“This decision should have been made weeks ago. Nothing has changed. The Government just got organised and bowed to political pressure.

“ACT has called for any suburb reaching 90 percent fully vaccinated to have its restrictions lifted.

“Businesses are calling for a clear date to end restrictions and detail of what the new framework will look like. They currently do not know when they can reopen, what the vaccination certificate system will look like or how it will operate, or how the new traffic light system will affect them.

“All of these sentiments were laid bare when I visited Auckland recently. You could see the pain behind the mask, something you can’t sense over Zoom. This is why Jacinda Ardern needs to be there.

“If the Prime Minister saw, heard, and felt what I did, she would be making different decisions.

“Labour’s plan has meant freedom depends on the least-motivated person. Every DHB reaching 90 percent keeps people guessing. What businesses, students, and people needing healthcare need is certainty.

“ACT has called for the following steps to freedom:

1. Set the date and stick to it
2. Supercharge vaccination with community partnerships and financial incentives
3. Engage every sector in all-in ‘sprints’ to reduce transmission, vaccination and death
4. Remove restrictions as we know them and get on with life.

“ACT believes in personal responsibility. Once everyone has had the opportunity to be vaccinated, it’s time to get on with life.

“ACT has a plan that would get our freedom back. The Government adopted nine of the 15 recommendations in our COVID 2.0 plan. We call on them to take our COVID 3.0 recommendations, implement them, and then set a date for freedom.”

Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Calls For “Freedom” From Covid Restrictions


Free markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so overused and so abused as “freedom?” Freedom used to be the rallying cry of the oppressed and the marginalised. Now it is the clarion call of the privileged, who feel resentful of central government and its undue concerns for those among us who have wilfully failed to optimise their options. Urban and rural, the upper 5% are yearning to break free of their chains... More>>





 
 


Auckland: Moves To Step 2
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing... More>>

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern: Speech To 2021 Labour Party Conference
I’m going to start with something that I never thought I would say at a Labour Party conference. I miss remits. I miss remits, because they are indicative of something else that I know we have all missed of late, and that is being face to face with our friends, families, and Party members across the country... More>>

Ministry of Health: New Assisted Dying Health Service Established
The Ministry of Health says ensuring a robust process for those seeking assisted dying is an essential safeguard as part of the new service. The assisted dying service has been formed as part of the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act 2019. It is a new health service in New Zealand, available to some people with a terminal illness who are nearing the end of their lives... More>>



Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>

