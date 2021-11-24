Parliament

Government Fake It Till They Make It Up

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 4:11 pm
In eight days, the Government intends to move the Country into the traffic light system, but Grant Robertson is still refusing to reveal the details on how Business Financial Support will work, says National’s Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly.

“When asked today about some of the vague definitions he has revealed, he refused to give straight answers. Will revenue reduction still be a criteria for support? Don’t know. Will all types of businesses be eligible for support? Don’t know. Will your businesses be operating in Red or Orange level next weekend? Don’t know.

“Every business in New Zealand right now has no idea whether they will be eligible for support in eight days’ time. What’s appalling is that this policy was announced over a month ago now, and the Minister of Finance is leaving it to the last moment to give out details. He can’t seem to get the point that businesses need time to plan and make financial decisions. They need to know how much cash they will have on hand when it comes to pay their taxes.

“A Bill today will be passed under Urgency to grant the power to give out the COVID-19 Support Payment, however there was exactly zero detail about how the payment will work.

“It also had some concerning aspects, such as requiring the Commissioner of Inland Revenue to determine the eligibility criteria for the payment, an inherently political decision for an inherently non-political person. It also had some wording that allows the payment to not go to just businesses, but potentially any individual person.

“The Government has rammed through this legislation so that they can make it to their promised deadline. It also shows clearly that they are making it up as they go. If they already had the details of the policy, they would have surely told the country already so that businesses can prepare for the change in eight days. Businesses need the certainty now.

“This Government has become well known for not delivering and for making up policy as they go along, and there is no sign that this is changing any time soon.”

Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn


Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>



 
 

Government: Reconnecting New Zealand – The Next Steps
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will find it easier to come home from January 2022, with foreign nationals to follow from April onwards, as the Government removes the requirement for MIQ for most travellers, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>

National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


