Tourism Businesses Left High And Dry By Labour

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 5:28 pm
Labour’s announcement that double vaccinated Australian visitors won’t be welcome in New Zealand until 1 May 2022, and that they will have to do self-MIQ for seven days means that the tourism industry has again been forgotten by the Government, says National’s Tourism Spokesperson Todd McClay.

“Tourism has suffered more than most other industries. Hospitality businesses have struggled with ever changing Government restrictions and tourism operators have had their worse year to date.

“A double vaccinated Australian family of four who is planning a seven day holiday in New Zealand to spend money on restaurants and tourism attractions are not going spend their holiday self-isolating in a Rotorua hotel.

“The Government’s announcement does nothing for the tourism sector and means that many more businesses will close.

“Tourism desperately needs a lifeline now. They need Kiwi and Aussie visits at Christmas and through the summer months. They cannot wait until 1 May for visitors who need to hide away for seven days.

“Labour’s announcement will leave tourism disillusioned and disappointed. Not one double vaccinated person from Australia in the past three months has tested positive for Covid upon arrival in NZ MIQ.

“The Government’s announcement does not make sense, and the tourism sector deserve better.”

Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn


Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>



 
 

Government: Reconnecting New Zealand – The Next Steps
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will find it easier to come home from January 2022, with foreign nationals to follow from April onwards, as the Government removes the requirement for MIQ for most travellers, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>

National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


