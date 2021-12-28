Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Good News For Communities And Environment With Progress At Two Polluted Sites

Tuesday, 28 December 2021, 6:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Parker
Minister for the Environment

Two sites in Northland and Manawatū are now safer for the community and the environment after projects to clean up and remediate the effects of pollution.

Environment Minister David Parker today welcomed the safe removal of hazardous waste from the Sustainable Solvents Ltd site in Ruakaka, Northland.

“This project involved the safe removal and disposal of all the hazardous waste from the site and the cleaning of the site infrastructure. The clean-up of the waste solvents stored on the Sustainable Solvents site is now complete,” David Parker said.

The estimated tonnages and volumes of solvents and wastes removed and disposed of from the Sustainable Solvents Ltd site were:

  • 490,000 litres of solvents and solvent contaminated water
  • 2,950,000 litres of contaminated bund water
  • 300 tonnes of solvent sludge
  • 75 tonnes of general non-hazardous waste
  • 4,300 containers and drums.

The project was completed within the $3 million budget.

The provision of the final report, detailing disposal receipts and destruction certificates to the Whangarei District Council, is due to be completed in March 2022.

The good results came through collaboration between the Ministry for the Environment (Mfe), the Environmental Protection Authority, Whangarei District Council, Worksafe, Northland Regional Council and the project contractor GHD.

“It is regrettable that central and local government bore the cost of the clean-up rather than those who caused the problem,” David Parker said.

“This was partly caused by the short limitation period on lodging proceedings under the current Resource Management Act. We have already extended that from six months to 12 months, and as we reform the resource management system we intend to extend that further in the new Natural and Built Environments Act.”

David Parker also welcomed progress on a new water supply for the Ōhakea community in Manawatu after community concerns about the effects of PFAS from fire-fighting foam used at the Ohakea airforce base.

“I’m pleased to see good progress being made on the construction of the Ōhakea Rural Water Scheme in Manawatū and I’d like to thank Manawatū District Council and its contractors for bringing the scheme to fruition.

“The Government is contributing $10.88 million to this project, with extra funding coming from Manawatū District Council. This will provide the community with safe drinking water,” David Parker said.

A one million litre water reservoir is nearing completion with handover due on 10 January 2022. The design for the water treatment plant is completed and the water scheme will be operational from March 2022.

“Remediation and clean-up of contaminated land are top priorities, especially when contaminants are close to buildings, water and the community.

“Progress at these two sites is helping take care of the environment and the wellbeing of the community,” David Parker said.

These initiatives are being funded through Mfe’s Contaminated Sites Remediation Fund.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice


The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>



 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 