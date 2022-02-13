Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Jacinda Needs To Side Line Prankster Trevor And Do Some Adulting

Sunday, 13 February 2022, 3:49 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Speaker of the House is one of the most important constitutional roles in New Zealand and it’s time for Trevor Mallard to behave like it,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“But we can’t really blame Trevor. He is simply filling a void left by the absent Prime Minister. Rather than ridiculing the protestors, she needs to be constantly updating the COVID response as new evidence emerges. Ideally, the Prime Minister would be focused on hope and healing, but instead Labour is offering absence and immaturity.

“I don’t agree with the way this protest has been carried out. It’s entirely unacceptable to threaten people, block the road and cause damage to property.

“But for Rt Hon Trevor Mallard to turn on the sprinklers and play annoying music is funny at first then pathetic the more you think about it.

“It’s like he thinks he’s Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone and few silly pranks will scare the trespassers away. What’s next? Placing buckets of water on doors left ajar?

“He’s even taken to Twitter saying he will take suggestions from the public about what music to play. New Zealand deserves more maturity from the Speaker of the House.

“Not only are Mallard’s antics immature, not only are the ineffective, they have made a serious situation much worse. His petty behaviour has only encouraged the protesters further. Mallard needs to tell us whether he sought police advice before taking these actions.

“He also needs to answer if he has copyright approval for the music. We know he didn’t get advice from the Police, so did he take the Steven Joyce approach and it’s just “pretty legal.”

“All MPs have chosen to ignore these protesters. Except for Mallard who has waived a red rag to them.

“Trevor Mallard needs to leave the response to Police. It’s not for politicians to interfere with silly pranks.

“Meanwhile, the Beehive is under siege, and where is our Prime Minister? Jacinda has been MIA for the past few days created a vacuum for Trevor. Where is the Prime Minister and why isn’t she showing leadership?

“The kind of scenes we are witnessing could have been avoided if the Government had taken ACT’s advice on vaccines, mandates, and testing. Mandates may reassure people that others will not pass on COVID, but so does regular testing.

“Since the Government insists on mandates, they should be vaxx or test. It would have been easier if testing was more widely available, also in line with ACT policy.

“It’s time for us to ask some serious questions about New Zealand’s response.

“Community case numbers are now far outstripping numbers at the border. Yesterday there were 454 cases in the community but only 8 in MIQ. It’s clear MIQ no longer makes sense when so many are isolating at home with Omicron.

“Instead of decimating the horticulture industry with another season of fruit rotting on the ground, we should let people come in to work.

“As the numbers change, the response needs to change with it. Evidence from the UK is now showing tested infection rates twice as high for vaccinated as unvaccinated. If vaccination does not affect transmission of Omicron, then what is the justification for vaccine requirements?

“In Australia, hospitalisations and ICU peaked at much lower rates than was expected. If our hospital system is not under threat, then why are we still at Red?

“We need to start looking at our response and whether it’s still fit for purpose. We need to talk like adults, look at the facts and not get distracted by silly pranks and fringe groups.

“Only when we have these discussions, follow the science and move quickly will we be able to heal and have hope for the future.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 