Ukrainian Artwork Unveiled At Parliament
Monday, 7 March 2022, 11:26 am
Press Release: Office of the Speaker
On Monday, 7 March 2022, artwork crafted by the Ukrainian
Community of Aotearoa was unveiled on the ground floor of
the Beehive by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and a
representative from the Ukrainian Community.
In
attendance at the unveiling event, hosted by Speaker Trevor
Mallard, were members of the Ukrainian community based in
Wellington and cross party representatives.
Speaker
Trevor Mallard said today that after acknowledging the
Ukrainian community by opening the Parliament with a
Ukrainian language prayer last week, this artwork is a
continuing display of support and solidarity for
Ukraine.
“New Zealand’s Parliament stands with
Ukraine in these troubling times and condemns the invasion.
We support the people in Ukraine, and our thoughts are with
those who are impacted by this conflict.”
The
artwork which depicts a map of New Zealand, embroidered in
traditional Ukraine designs, was made and gifted to
Parliament by New Zealand’s Ukrainian Community in
2016.
