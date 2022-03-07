Ukrainian Artwork Unveiled At Parliament

On Monday, 7 March 2022, artwork crafted by the Ukrainian Community of Aotearoa was unveiled on the ground floor of the Beehive by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and a representative from the Ukrainian Community.

In attendance at the unveiling event, hosted by Speaker Trevor Mallard, were members of the Ukrainian community based in Wellington and cross party representatives.

Speaker Trevor Mallard said today that after acknowledging the Ukrainian community by opening the Parliament with a Ukrainian language prayer last week, this artwork is a continuing display of support and solidarity for Ukraine.

“New Zealand’s Parliament stands with Ukraine in these troubling times and condemns the invasion. We support the people in Ukraine, and our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this conflict.”

The artwork which depicts a map of New Zealand, embroidered in traditional Ukraine designs, was made and gifted to Parliament by New Zealand’s Ukrainian Community in 2016.

© Scoop Media

