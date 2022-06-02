Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Charities Act Changes To Benefit NZ Communities

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 11:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Parliament

Following a comprehensive review of the Charities Act, the Government is moving ahead with changes to modernise the legislation that will increase transparency for the public, improve access to justice services and reduce the burden on smaller charities, Community and Voluntary Sector Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

The review of the Charities Act commissioned by the Government was led by the Department of Internal Affairs.

The changes will include reduced reporting requirements for very small charities, increased transparency on accumulated funds and a more accessible tribunal for charities that want to appeal decisions.

“There are about 28,000 registered charities that contribute greatly to New Zealand society, we want to ensure that our legislative settings are fit for them to continue supporting our communities into the future, Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“The past two years have shone the spotlight on the important role they play in supporting New Zealanders. We are progressing tangible changes that will support charities to thrive while ensuring the public have trust and confidence in the charitable sector.”

Very small charities will benefit from an easing of financial reporting requirements to the regulator.

“This will free up resources to allow volunteers to spend more time focused on communities and doing the mahi they are passionate about,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

The changes will lead to greater transparency from larger charities with annual operating expenses over $140,000, requiring them to declare and explain any accumulated major funds such as cash, assets or other resources.

“Many of New Zealand’s largest charities have significant unexplained accumulated funds. It is important they are transparent about the reasons for holding on to a large quantity of funds, including donations.

“Transparency builds trust, and the public need to be able to trust charities responsible with their tax-free income” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

As part of Budget 2022, the Government is also investing $1.7 million to enable charities to appeal a wider range of decisions.

Appeals to significant decisions will be made to an expanded Taxation Review Authority instead of the High Court, in response to calls from the sector to make the process less expensive and time-consuming.

The new appeals process will improve access to justice by allowing charities to self-represent and have more relaxed rules of evidence, while the timeframe for lodging an appeal will be extended from 20 days to two months.

“I want to make it easier and less costly for charities to appeal decisions,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“It is important that our system doesn’t just work for those who have the resources to navigate it. The same service and the same access must be available to everyone.”

A bill is expected to be introduced this year to make these amendments to the Charities Act. The public will have an opportunity to provide feedback through the Select Committee process.

The passing of the Charities Act Amendment Bill will mark the completion of a significant phase of work. After taking action on immediate changes the Minister will then consider a process to address more fundamental issues raised in the review.

 

ENDS

 

Media Contact: Vincent Wylie +64 21 879 040

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Parliament on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 

Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 