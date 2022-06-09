Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kelvin Davis Must Explain Letter From Corrections Association To Chief Exec.

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 12:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party

“A letter which outlines in detail a clear crisis that is unfolding within corrections and the system failing at keeping guards safe has been sent from the union to the department’s chief executive,” says Rt Hon Winston Peters Leader of New Zealand First.

“The Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis must address this letter and explain why things appear to have become so out of control under his watch.”

“The scathing letter from the front-line Association to the Chief Executive of Corrections, is in response to initiatives against the increasing violence being shown from prisoners. In each of the five initiatives CANZ has slammed them as utter failures – with assaults against staff continuing to increase.”

“Attached to the letter was the latest assault figures which show a massive increase in violence and assaults over the past few years. The frontline is clearly fed-up of the lack of action being taken to keep them safe.”

“In the letter, the President of CANZ Floyd Du Plessis, states that recruitment and retention is an ‘abject failure’, ‘staff are leaving in droves’, and that leadership ‘is the biggest failure of your department’.”

‘We're not prepared to continue enduring endless, pointless meetings with people who have no idea of the reality of what we do or the challenges we face’.

‘All we seem to be doing is exchanging letters, with nothing really happening. Our letters and extensive submissions to you detail the issues facing your staff / our members, and your replies accept what we're saying and how you're committed to change, but nothing really happens. Richard Waggott is the SRO for all 5 Initiatives, yet under his stewardship what has been put in place? Nothing that frontline staff have seen or experienced.’

“It is clear the management of corrections and the safety of its frontline staff needs to be addressed. This letter is a symptom of a long period of constant failures by the Minister and the Department to address the concerns being voiced by the Association," says Mr Peters.

“It seems the system is at a crisis point being understaffed with no support, no leadership, and no plan to address the critical issues the frontline is facing.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand First Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sinai, Where It Suits Us To Waive International Treaties


Farmers are currently enjoying the highest prices and payouts in the history of this country. They will never be better placed to acknowledge that their wealth comes on the back of climate-changing emissions and causes serious amounts of water and soil pollution. Costs which everyone else is having to shoulder. That being so, the gist of this week’s He Waka Eke Noa, report – a working group joint effort...
More>>



 
 

Government: Welcomes Progress On Agricultural Climate Action
The Government has welcomed a report from the He Waka Eke Noa – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership as a milestone in New Zealand tackling emissions across all sectors of its economy... More>>

Government: The Queen's Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022
The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Additional appointments to The Order of New Zealand... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 